Summerville Medical Center offers tips for Halloween safety

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - As you head out to trick-or-treat on Halloween, The Summerville Medical Center encourages parents and kids to be familiar with the following safety tips.
The hospital’s staff sees trauma patients year-round but the National Safety Council says children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
One major tip is put kids in light colored clothing to be more visible.
“If that just isn’t possible, if he insists on the Batman costume for instance, try to put some reflective tape on the costume and/or on the candy bag," Pediatric Surgeon at Summerville Medical Center, Dr. Sam Soutter, said.
Parents and children are also encouraged to use flashlights, the buddy system and traffic safety precautions.
“No one wants to end up in the emergency department on a holiday that should be about kids enjoying costumes and candy," Summerville Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Medical Director, Dr. Doug Holtzman, said. “It is important for parents and children of all ages to be careful while enjoying this time of year as accidents can happen when children are darting to the next house for candy.”
The following is a list of Halloween safety tips put together by the medical experts at Summerville Medical Center:
- Children under 12 years should trick-or-treat with a trusted adult
- A trusted adult should walk with children on sidewalks and stay with them when they cross the street
- Stick to familiar areas that are well lit
- Always assume that drivers cannot see you, especially at night
- Safety in numbers, trick-or-treat in groups so you are more likely to be seen
- Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers
- Choose flame resistant and light colored clothing/costumes
- Carry flashlights or glow sticks
- Choose non-toxic face paint and makeup over masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision
- Avoid carrying toy guns, swords, sticks and other sharp objects
“Something a lot of people forget is that kids aren’t the only ones getting dressed up and celebrating Halloween – which can mean an increased rate of drunk driving incidents,” Holtzman added. “My plea to adults celebrating Halloween with alcohol is to call a cab and don’t drive at all if you’re drinking.”
