Suspect in ambush of Florence County officers refuses to participate in hearing

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man accused of opening fire on Florence County law enforcement officers earlier this month, killing two, refused to participate in his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
A magistrate judge considered 74-year-old defendant Fred Hopkins’ refusal to participate as waving his right to a hearing. He was escorted back to Richland County.
Hopkins told the court he sent in a written request to hold a preliminary hearing within 10 business day, but claims since the preliminary hearing was not held within 10 business days of his request it was a violation of his constitutional rights. That’s when the defendant asked to be transferred back to Richland County.
Solicitor Ed Clements, however, disagreed. The judge read that the request was made on Oct. 10 and action was taken on Oct. 24.
Therefore, Clements said none of his rights were violated. The solicitor added the state had a lot of evidence and was prepared to proceed despite Hopkins’ objection.
Hopkins asked several times to be excused. The judge told the defendant that by excusing himself, he was waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
He is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who died during the Oct. 3 shooting, and Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner, who died in a hospital on Oct. 22 from injuries she sustained.
Hopkins also faces five counts of attempted murder.
