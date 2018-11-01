Charleston agencies name officer, firefighter of the year

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire and Police Department have named their firefighter and officer of the year.
Deputy Chief Chris Vanhoy won the honor for the fire department while officer Douglas Kelley took home the award for the police department.
Vanhoy was recently promoted to Deputy Chief of fire operations and has managed the staff scheduling and command training programs, as well as many station renovation projects. He has been with the Charleston fire department since 1994,
“I believe that Chief Vanhoy is truly deserving of this award,” Fire Chief Dan Curia said. “Chris joined the CFD in January of 1994. He continues to serve his community with professionalism and continually displays his dedication to the members of this department. His appointment to Deputy Chief of Fire Operations on October 27th of this year is a reflection of his desire to continually improve himself and this agency.”
Kelley has been with the police department for 16 months. In 2018, he was responsible for detaining an armed robbery suspect who ran away on foot, locating a burglary suspect, arresting a suspect with six warrants for breaking into coin machines and obtained evidence that led to the arrest of another burglary suspect.
“Officer Kelley’s professionalism, attention to detail, motivation and thoroughness has assisted in making the City of Charleston a safer place to work and live,” Police spokesman Charles Francis said. “He displays the true meaning of honor, service, and courage. Please join CPD in congratulating Officer Kelley in this well-deserved accomplishment.”
The pair will receive their awards on Nov. 4 at the 52nd annual Firefighter and Police Officer of the year awards breakfast put on by the Knights of Columbus.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.