City of Charleston’s sea level strategy to include flooding solutions

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could have sea levels rise two to three feet in the next 50 years and a city-wide strategic plan aims to prepare the city before that happens.
On Thursday there was an update to the city’s sea level rise strategy during the city’s Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee.
In that meeting, the city’s chief resilience officer Mark Wilbert said the city’s sea level rise strategy, that should be completed by the end of the year, will now include flooding.
“As we know now with extreme weather events around the world are really the issue that's causing a whole lot of this flooding,” Wilbert said. “Sea level rise makes that worse, so we have both of it going on here in Charleston."
Wilbert said they’re constantly updating data for the strategy.
New data includes information on the rate of rising sea levels and how that would impact the city.
Wilbert said in the committee meeting that Charleston could see 180 days a year of minor tidal flooding by 2040.
“What we’ve really seen is a bit scary is as move forward the sea level rise is happening a lot faster than we were expecting,” Caroline Bradner with the Coastal Conservation League said.
In October, the city partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers to see what more can be done to protect the city. The city is already working on a plan to raise the wall along the battery, and more walls could be one of the solutions.
“Will there be more walls? We think there’s probably, we know there’s some difficulty along the Lockwood corridor," Wilbert said. We believe a wall would be one of the solutions but we’re bringing experts in from around the country to look at this solution.”
The sea level strategy is expected to be on the city council’s desk by January. It will include proposed goals that would focus on protecting neighborhoods and ensuring public safety.
