CofC softball team under fire over Halloween costume photo posted to social media

While I’m sending this message in the context of a few inappropriate Halloween costume choices, it’s much bigger than that. This is about the type of university we want to be and what we truly value on our campus. I cannot stress enough that the College of Charleston is a university where all are welcome and where all will be respected regardless of race, gender, political ideology, religious affiliation, and/or sexual orientation and identity. We are a diverse and inclusive campus community and that is one of our greatest strengths as a university because we are able to learn from each other, engage with each other and expand each other’s world view. Yes, we talk about inclusion a lot, but we need to truly live it.