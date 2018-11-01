Crash, fuel spill, closes one lane of Hwy. 17 in Awendaw

AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a fuel spill following a crash between a tractor-trailer and a dump truck.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Highway 17 and Guerins Bridge Road.
A hazmat team is responding because of a large fuel spill, according to a post on the fire district’s Twitter page.
One southbound lane of Highway 17 is closed and Guerins Bridge Road is also closed.
There was no immediate word on when the roadway would reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
