Ferguson activist believes son was targeted, not suicidal

In this Aug. 18, 2014 photo taken with a fisheye lens, people protest for Michael Brown who was killed by police Aug. 9 in Ferguson, Mo. Missouri police, in advance of a grand jury decision on whether to charge a white police officer who fatally shot a black 18-year-old, are making extensive preparations hoping to avoid a repeat of violent clashes between protesters and police. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)