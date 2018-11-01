Former McCrady’s server sues restaurant group, claims harassment from supervisor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman who was once employed at McCrady’s restaurant in downtown Charleston is now suing the restaurant’s management group claiming the work environment at the restaurant was hostile and that she was discriminated against because of her gender.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Charleston County by Jacqueline Burns, claims the kitchen staff played crude music, bragged about drug use and made sexual comments about female employees in the months after she was hired in August 2017.
It also names general manager Tommy Marcinko, who Burns states in the suit was demeaning, aggressive and yelled at her to the point where Burns claims she lost sleep, tried to change shifts, and her doctor gave her medication for anxiety.
The suit also spells out many times in late December 2017 and early January 2018 when Burns went to the restaurant group’s HR specialist to complain about Marcinko. Burns claims the HR specialist met with Marcinko and her name wasn’t used, but was then used at a later date and Marcinko found out Burns was the one complaining about his alleged behavior.
Burns later met with group CEO David Howard, according to the suit.. Burns claims Howard told her that she needed to be a team player and the next day her hours were cut.
Burns also claims she had to resign to get full-time work, suffered humiliation and harm to her reputation, emotional pain and suffering, as well as other financial consequences. She is seeking actual and punitive damages.
