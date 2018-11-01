Georgetown police investigating origin of suspicious packages

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown police department is investigating after two suspicious packages were found in a mailbox.
Officers and firefighters responded to 303 S. Congdon Street where the Georgetown fire department secured the packages and checked them for possible hazerdous materials. After the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the FBI, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the U.S. Postal Inspectors office were contacted, it was determined that the packages weren’t harmful or contain hazardous materials.
Police are still looking into the origin of the packages. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown police department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400.
