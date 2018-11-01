Goose Creek PD investigating after man shot in leg

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - The Goose Creek police department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the area of Perssimon Hill around 12:30 a.m. where they found the victim in the front doorway to a house. When asked who shot him, the victim told officers that it was two men, the incident report stated.
The officer saw blood coming from the man’s leg and wrapped it until paramedics arrived. He then saw a trail of blood coming up from the road toward the front door of the house, according to the report.
The victim’s wife couldn’t provide any more information about what happened, but did tell officers that the victim recently fired someone from his business when that person was caught stealing from the victim’s store.
Officers located three 9 millimeter shell casings, and four shell casings from a Smith & Wesson MP 40 at the scene, the report stated.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.