Halloween fun fact: Actor who plays Michael Myers in latest ‘Halloween’ movie has USC ties

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - What’s the no. 1 movie in U.S. theatres right now? The latest installment of Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis.
The franchise’s latest offering was filmed in Charleston and has another South Carolina tie, according to the University of South Carolina’s Twitter page.
“What you might not know is that masked murderer Michael Myers is played by ’81 @UofSC and @UofSC_SJMC alumnus James J. Courtney,” the tweet reads.
His portrayal as Myers has garnered him several fans.
Courtney has also appeared in Far and Away (1992) and Buffy the Vampire Slayer in addition to performing stunts, according to his IMDB profile.
But Courtney does want to send a special message to everyone on this, of all days.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.