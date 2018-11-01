Haunted Charleston: USS Yorktown

“Right about where I’m standing, the room is a lot more crowded than when I was in it then but, when I came through everything was pushed to the walls and there was nothing around me. When I got about halfway through, I felt a tug on my radio. It was one of those with a mic on it and a stretchy chord. I got all the way to the middle of the room and I felt a pop… It’s happened a thousand times – I knew what it was. But when I looked down – I realized I was about five feet away from anything. There was no way that radio and mic could have stretched more than two feet. No way. So I always took that as maybe a sign that somebody down here was letting me know that they’re here.”