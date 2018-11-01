Holiday food drive starts Thursday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A food drive that starts Thursday in Summerville aims to help people in need during the holidays.
“FeedTheVille” ends of Nov. 19 and benefits two Summerville groups in the “Help of Summerville” and “Dorchester Seniors.”
Hope of Summerville wants to create individual bags and expect to deliver between 250 and 300 this year. The groups are looking for items such as pussing cups, fruit cups, granola bars as well as personal care items and small serving size items that can help seniors living alone.
Anyone interested in donating can drop items off at the First Citizens Bank or the First Reliance Bank in Summerville.
