Ladson man shot with BB gun, stabbed Halloween night

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a Ladson man with a BB gun and also stabbed him Halloween night.
The victim, 32-year-old Sam Robinson, was attacked in a wooded area near his home, according to investigators.
Robinson’s mom, Cindy Curtis, said her son had just left the house in Ladson to go to a nearby convenience store. Curtis says Robinson realized he had forgotten his hat so he headed back home.
Berkeley County deputes say while in the woods, Robinson was confronted by a man he knows. Robinson told investigators the man pulled out a BB gun and started shooting at him.
“He got shot like 10,15, maybe 20 times with a BB gun,” Curtis said Thursday.
Robinson told investigators he started running back towards the convenience store and more shots were fired at him. He said the man then tackled him and pulled out a knife. Robinson said they wrestled over the knife and he was finally able to break away.
When he got back to the convenience store, Robinson realized he had been stabbed.
“I was thinking my God, am I gonna lose another child? I just lost my daughter ro cancer and my daughter was young, 36 years old, left two kids,” Curtis said. “I’m telling you now, he’s very fortunate to be alive because they say he got stabbed twice, once in the stomach and once in the back.”
Robinson told investigators he believes a second man set up the attack because he and that man are in a dispute over a stolen iPad.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.
“Sam’s in a lot of pain but he’s doing all right,” Curtis said.
A sheriff’s office spokesman says deputies are also searching for the man Robinson believes set up the attack.
