Like father, like son: Coaching and the Craig family

(WCSC) - He played for him and now he could be coaching against him.
Cody Craig is in his first season as the head coach at Woodland. If his Wolverines win their first round playoff game, they’d likely face Timberland in the second round. Cody knows their head coach well: it’s his father, Art.
“My Dad and I might as well disconnect our phones, mom might as well go see some family somewhere else for now and just come back on Sunday,” says Cody.
“I’m not gonna lie. It’s awful for everybody,” says Art.
The game would likely be worst for his wife.
"For her..she’s put in a bad situation. It’s like she said ‘I want our son to win but you have to come home and live here.’”
Regardless if that game gets played, Art approves of the job his son is doing.
“It’s definitely as a Dad proud but also as a coach. The thing that I like is when other coaches come to me and say ‘Just wanted to let you know Cody is doing a great job over there’," says Art.
Cody has a long way to go to catch his father who’s led one of the winningest programs for more than a decade. But that’s not stopping him from trying.
“Yes, I’m extremely proud to say that’s my dad and see what he’s done. But there’s still a little competitive part that I want to be better than that.”
