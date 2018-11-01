Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 8)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 76 yards and a TD in a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay. The Summerville alum has 45 catches for 687 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 tackles, 3 TFL and 2 sacks in a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 26 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 5 tackles in a 30-23 win over Denver. The Beaufort native has 41 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 5 pass deflections.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 24-10 loss to Chicago
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 1 tackle in a 42-23 loss to Houston. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 21 tackles, 1 sack and 4.5 TFL.
