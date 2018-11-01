NBA All-Star, Hollywood actress joining team behind Charleston church shooting documentary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A documentary on the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church is getting the support of some big names.
NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon have signed on as executive producers of "Emanuel."
The documentary tells the story of the June 17, 2015, killings at the church when 21-year-old Dylann Roof attended a Bible Study at the church and opened fire during the closing prayer, killing nine parishioners.
The documentary will feature interviews with survivors and family members. The picture was made with the cooperation of the City of Charleston and all of the families of the victims.
“'Emanuel' is an incredibly powerful film and we’re honored to come on board as executive producers,” Curry said. “The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together, and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness. Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me.”
“June 17, 2015, served as a stark reminder of the power of racism," Davis and Tennon said in a joint statement. "That evening, a routine bible study at Emanuel Church was a soft target based solely on the racial profile of the congregation. We, along with the country, grieved each family’s loss. Yet, miraculously, from this devastation we witnessed tremendous benchmarks of humanity. The survivors found courage to love in the face of hate.”
Curry, through his production company, Unanimous Media; and Davis and Tennon, through their company, JuVee Produtions, are joining executive producers Dane Smith, David Segel, and Tina Segel on the project.
The film will be screened at the Ninth Annual DOC NYC, the nation’s largest documentary festival, on Nov. 14 and 15.
In May, the Bentonville Film Festival named “Emanuel” the best documentary film.
