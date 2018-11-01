NBA All-Star, Hollywood actress joining team behind Charleston church shooting documentary

“June 17, 2015, served as a stark reminder of the power of racism," Davis and Tennon said in a joint statement. "That evening, a routine bible study at Emanuel Church was a soft target based solely on the racial profile of the congregation. We, along with the country, grieved each family’s loss. Yet, miraculously, from this devastation we witnessed tremendous benchmarks of humanity. The survivors found courage to love in the face of hate.”