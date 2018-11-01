New CofC clear bag policy at athletic events starts Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Any bags brought into College of Charleston games must be clear starting Thursday.
The college is beginning the policy in line with many other Division I schools around the country startin with the men’s basketball exhibition game against Benedict College at TD Arena.
The policy also extends to conference championships and special events held on campus sites. Guests that don’t have a clear bag will have the chance to purchase one from any campus store or they will not be allowed inside the venue. People with prohibited bags will need to return them to their car or transfer their belongings into an approved bag before they enter the arena.
Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must also be in a clear bag.
The new policy can be found below:
Approved Bags
• Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" – A logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
• Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" – approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
• Medically necessary items (after proper inspection)
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:
• Purses larger than a clutch bag
• Briefcases
• Backpacks
• Fanny Packs
• Cinch/Drawstring Bags
• Luggage of any kind
• Computer Bags
• Diaper Bags
• Binocular Cases
• Camera Bags
• Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
Prohibited Items
• Purses larger than a clutch bag (4.5" x 6.5"), briefcases, backpacks, and cinch bags of any kind, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, computer bags/cases, camera bags/cases, binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size (12" x 6" x 12")
• Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks
• Food of any kind
• Video cameras, tripods, recording devices, detachable camera lenses over 6", selfie sticks
• Weapons/Concealed Weapons
• Alcoholic Beverages
• Containers of any kind
• Aerosol and Spray Cans
• Mace/Pepper Spray
• Animals (except service animals)
• Laser lights, Strobe Lights and Pointers
• Irritants such as artificial noisemakers
• Fireworks/Explosives
• Inflatables (beach balls, etc.)
• Flags and Flagpoles, unauthorized banners or posters
• Strollers
• Illegal Drugs
• Masks of any kind
• Drones
