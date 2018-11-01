Police create 2 new ‘safe exchange zones’ in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston police department has created two new areas where people can buy, sell, or trade items safely with people they don’t know.
The “safe exchange zones” are located in the surface parking lot of the police department at 180 Lockwood Blvd and at the satellite office in West Ashley at 3545 Mary Ader Avenue in the parking lot to the right of the building.
The goal of the sites, marked with a sign, is to reduce fraudulent transactions, thefts, violent custody disputes or robberies and are under 24-hour surveillance video.
At the downtown location on Lockwood Blvd, those entering the lot will need to go inside to the front desk gto get a parking code to get out of the lot.
The zones can also be used as a safe and neutral site for child custody exchanges. The department also advised that the exchange of illegal items such as drugs and weapons are prohibited and employees of the police department cannot act as official transaction witnesses.
The city is also not responsible for the value, authenticity, or legitimacy of such transactions. In the case of custody transfers, the safe exchange zone is not an area where parents can leave kids for a later pick-up time.
Parking spaces are free and on a first come, first serve basis.
