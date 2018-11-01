Poll: Half of SC residents approved of Kavanaugh appointment to Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new Winthrop poll out Thursday says that 50 percent of South Carolinians approved of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.
Kavanaugh faced numerous allegations of sexual assault from several women including California doctor Christine Blasey-Ford, who later testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about what she said happened in the summer of 1982.
39 percent disapproved, nine percent weren’t sure and one percent of respondents refused to answer the question which was posed as “Do you approve or disapprove of the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court?"
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham turned heads during the hearings for his spirited defense of Kavanaugh, telling him that he had nothing to apologize for and calling the allegations against Kavanaugh an “unethical sham."
33 percent of respondents said their opinion of Kavanaugh is “very favorable” while 30 percent said their opinion was “very unfavorable." 14 percent said it was “somewhat favorable” 11 percent said it was “somewhat unfavorable” and another 11 percent weren’t sure of their opinion of him. 1 percent didn’t answer.
Graham’s approval rating stood at 49 percent in the poll, but jumped significantly among GOP leaners from earlier this year. Those who leaned to the right during a Winthrop Poll released in April 2018 gave Graham a 51 percent approval rating but on Thursday that number jumped to 72 percent.
“Graham’s new persona as tireless, and occasionally aggressive, cheerleader for the president and his agenda resonates well with the Republican base in South Carolina," Winthrop Poll director and political scientist Dr. Scott Huffmon said. "Whereas those who identify with the GOP in South Carolina have waxed, and – more frequently in recent times – waned in their support for Graham, his vigorous defense of Judge Kavanaugh and vocal support for President Trump has returned him to the good graces of his party.”
Among other numbers released, President Donald Trump had a 44 percent approval rating among South Carolina residents and an 83 percent approval rating among those who said they leaned Republican. Governor Henry McMaster had a 51 percent approval rating while Sen. Tim Scott had a 55 percent approval rating.
“Trump’s approval in South Carolina continues to be higher than his overall national approval ratings," Huffmon said. "Currently, his approval in SC is 4 points higher than his national approval rating of forty percent (according to Gallup). SC Republicans continue to offer their full-throated support of the president.”
Those polled were 48.8 percent male, 51.2 percent female, and the largest age group represented was 20-29 year olds at 18.5 percent. Poll respondents were 67.6 percent white and 26.8 percent black, which poll officials say roughly lines up with the state’s census data. It surveyed a total of 674 residents between Oct. 20-28 with a margin of error of 3.8 percent and a 95 percent confidence level.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.