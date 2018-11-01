Public Service Commission to begin hearing on SCANA/ Dominion merger

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - You can make your voice heard in the ongoing dispute over who should pay for the failed VC Nuclear project on Nov. 1.
The state’s Public Service Commission is holding a public hearing over the dispute. One main topic that will be discussed today is the Dominion Energy and SCANA merger.
Authorities with the Office of Regulatory Staff say they will present evidence that the power companies were trying to hide a report about the nuclear project. They will also propose a lower customer rate plan.
The hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the PSC office on Executive Center Drive in Columbia.
Seating is limited. You can watch the live stream here.
