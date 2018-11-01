Wet weather heading into the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front moving through the Southeast will bring changes to the area over the next several days. We’re watching the potential of a few showers today as an area of moisture approaches from the Atlantic Ocean. A better rain chance will hold off until Friday as the cold front moves through the area. The best chance of rain will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours. Drier, cooler weather will move in for the weekend with sunshine on Saturday and increasing clouds on Sunday. We can’t rule out the return of a few showers late in the day Sunday.