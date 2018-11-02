Berkeley County School District responds to parents’ safety concerns

He says that every single one of the county’s schools now have “storefront” entrances in their schools. This means that the front entrance to every school has the initial row of doors to get into the school that put visitors into a small area before another row of fully locked doors. While in the enclosed area, the visitor then has to identify themselves with a form of identification to the receptionist. They are then put through the list of registered sex offenders and other tests before they are able to sign in and go to the hallways.