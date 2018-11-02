Bulldogs Score 141 in Exhibition Rout of North Greenville

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Thursday night went about as well as head coach Duggar Baucom could ask for as The Citadel men's basketball team won handily, 141-88, over the Crusaders of North Greenville University in a preseason exhibition. All 14 players on the roster saw live game action, the starters were able to get into a good flow for much of the first half, and the team escaped with no injuries.
Game Information Score: The Citadel 141, North Greenville 88 Location: McAlister Field House, Charleston, S.C.
KEY STATS
- All 14 players on the Bulldogs' roster saw action, with 12 of the 14 players scoring, including six finishing in double figures.
- Three players, including Kaiden Rice, Matt Frierson and Tyler Burgess, finished with at least 20 points, led by Rice's 25.
- The Bulldogs combined to convert 25 3-pointers. Burgess led all players with seven treys, Frierson added six and Rice finished with five.
- The Bulldogs had 34 assists on 44 made field goals. Graduate transfer Lew Stallworth led the way with 11 assists and Quayson Williams chipped in eight.
- Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
- The Bulldogs led by as many as 55, 141-86, with 16 seconds remaining in the contest.
- The Crusaders turned the ball over 31 times compared to just 12 turnovers by the Bulldogs.
- The Citadel scored 33 points off fast breaks and had 54 of their points off Crusader turnovers.
QUOTABLES FROM COACH BAUCOM
On
the game
and how well the team shared the ball and shot from the free throw line and 3-point range
"I was really pleased with the way we started. I thought the first 16 minutes were the best minutes we've played since I've been here. We shot it really well and, most importantly, we shared the ball very well. When you share the ball as much as we did tonight, good things are going to happen. The guys have really worked hard on their own, putting up extra shots with our assistants, working hard on their own when they're not in class and we're not practicing. I'm proud of our guys for constantly getting in the gym, making free throws and working on their 3-point shooting individually. Our whole deal is that we want them to be consistent, and it starts with how they practice."
On turning the page towards the season-opener at No. 22 Clemson
"Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the focus will all be on Clemson. They are really good. They are as well coached a team as we will face this season, and very talented. They are ranked 22nd for a reason. They had a close one tonight in their exhibition, but Brad Brownell will have them ready to go and chomping at the bit, so we'll have to play almost flawless on Tuesday."
COMING UP
The Citadel opens the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 22nd-ranked Clemson before playing three games in the span of five days the following week. The 'Dogs will open the home schedule with games against Mid-Atlantic Christian (Monday, Nov. 12) and Johnson University (Fla.) (Wednesday, Nov. 14) before heading to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns of the University of Texas on Friday, Nov. 16.