CCSD board members raise concerns over recent problems

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some Charleston County School board members and community activists gathered Friday to express disapproval of the political group, Coalition for Kids.
Members referenced several Live 5 investigations and demanded action across the district.
Pastor Thomas Dixon referenced school bus issues with the company CCSD contracts for bus service.
“We’ve spent money after money after money after on Durham school services- the buses are still not on time and they’re still not safe for our children,” Dixon said.
They also discussed Live 5′s recent story on CCSD lawyers estimating an $11,000 charge for public records related to the Marvin Gethers case.
“Charging the news media or news outlets an exorbitant amount of fees to get information? We're going to need policy change,” said school board member Kevin Hollinshead.
In regard to ongoing news coverage on former employee Marvin Gethers, activist Louis Smith said, “We will not stop. We want the Marvin Gethers’ [case] to be satisfied and settled because we believe in transparency.”
Collins also raised concerns about a recently released Clemson University study about Inclusion and Diversity.
Specifically, he pointed to a recommendation for the board to, “Close or repurpose schools that continue to fail their students based upon agreed-upon measures.”
“Schools aren’t failing anyone!” Chris Collins said. “The district is failing these children! Not the schools. If teachers had the resources, salary, materials, support they needed – every school would be successful.”
However Tuesday’s school board vote turns out, this group is pushing for the board to work better together and have more equal power for implementing change.
