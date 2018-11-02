Charleston gas station sells $125K scratch-off ticket to mother, daughter team

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A gas station in Charleston recently sold a scratch off ticket worth $125,000.
A mother and daughter team bought the ticket at the Harborview Exxon located at 971 Harborview Road, according to South Carolina lottery spokeswoman Holli Armstrong.
“We were jumping up and down,” the daughter said, who plans to help her mom and family with the prize money. She then gave the winning “Wild Numbers 20X” to her mom to keep it safe and rode to Columbia together the next day to cash the ticket.
The gas station received a $1,250 commission for selling the ticket. The odds to win the Wild Numbers 20X game is 1 in 576,000, according to Armstrong.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.