’Cops on the Coop’ raising money for Special Olympics Friday at Lowcountry Chick-Fil-A locations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you’re at a Chick-Fil-A on Friday and see law enforcement on the roof, don’t worry, it’s not a stakeout. It’s all part of the second annual Cops on the Coop fundraiser.
All the money raised goes to the 29,000 Special Olympic athletes in South Carolina.
Last year, they raised $17,000 with only three Chick-Fil-A locations. This year they’ll have six: the one in Summerville, either of the two in Mount Pleasant, the one on James Island, or the one in Goose Creek.
To donate, all you have to do is go to any of those locations, and drop your donation in one of the bins at the drive-thru or inside the store.
If you make a $20 donation, you’ll get one free Chick-Fil-A item as well as a free law enforcement torch run t-shirt.
This event is a joint effort by several Lowcountry law agencies who will be sending officers to the different stores where they will either be waving from the roof or collecting money at the drive-thru.
It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
