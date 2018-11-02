Deputies apprehend suspect in downtown Charleston after chase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody after a chase Thursday night.
Deputies tried to stop an erratic driver on James Island, who then drove toward downtown Charleston and bailed out on foot near Jonathan Lucas Street, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
After a brief foot chase, deputies caught the man and charged him with failure to stop for blue lights, but more charges are possible.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.