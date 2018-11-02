Deputies: 2 charged in Ladson Halloween night assault; 1 remains at large

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested one man in connection with an assault in a wooded trail on Halloween night and filed charges against a second man.
Austin Brown is charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder, according to court documents.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Steven Lane Grimes on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Grimes is not yet in custody, deputies say.
A witness told deputies that Brown said Grimes was then engaged in a fight in a nearby trail, that Grimes later approached Brown telling Brown he had “just cut the victim,” and that he needed to leave the area because the victim was calling law enforcement. The witness said Brown then drove Grimes from the area, hindering the investigation, court records state.
The charges stem from an assault that happened on Halloween night in which the victim, 32-year-old Sam Robinson, was shot multiple times with a BB gun and stabbed in a wooded area near his home, investigators say.
Robinson, who was taken to an area hospital and later released, told deputies he knew the man who attacked him.
Anyone with information on Grimes' whereabouts is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.