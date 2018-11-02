Deputies conducting manhunt for suspects who fled from Georgetown police

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are warning people who live south of Georgetown to remain inside and lock their doors as they conduct a manhunt.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and K-9 units are pursuing suspects who fled from Georgetown City Police in the area of U.S. 17 near White Hall Road.
The men were initially being pursued in a vehicle, but they abandoned the vehicle and were on foot, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Ofc. Jason Leslie.
It’s not clear exactly why Georgetown Police were pursuing the men before they fled.
Deputies say drivers in the area should be aware of the law enforcement activity and keep moving. If possible, drivers should avoid the area while the manhunt is underway.
Anyone with information on the situation should call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
