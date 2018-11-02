Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson gives $5M to International African-American Museum

“African American history and culture are vital parts of the American Story,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said. “And yet they are under-examined and often under-appreciated. The International African American Museum will help change that, by providing a vivid and memorable exploration of the African American experience and its contribution to our nation. Thanks to the Richardsons, the knowledge and inspiration derived from a visit to the museum will become available to tens of thousands of students who would otherwise not have this extraordinary opportunity."