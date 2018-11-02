Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson gives $5M to International African-American Museum

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Jerry Richardson, the founding owner of the Carolina Panthers, joined International African-American Museum officials Thursday to announce a donation of $5 million, which will focus on education.
It includes a $3 million endowment for kids who could not otherwise afford to visit the museum and is the largest individual contribution to date.
“African American history and culture are vital parts of the American Story,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said. “And yet they are under-examined and often under-appreciated. The International African American Museum will help change that, by providing a vivid and memorable exploration of the African American experience and its contribution to our nation. Thanks to the Richardsons, the knowledge and inspiration derived from a visit to the museum will become available to tens of thousands of students who would otherwise not have this extraordinary opportunity."
The gift also provides $1 million for museum construction and $1 million to support the development of education programs for the IAAM before it opens in 2021. Richardson’s name has also been embroiled in controversy in the last six months.
A report from Sports Illustrated stated he made comments toward women, and Richardson put the team up for sale which was then bought for $2.2 billion by David Tepper. The NFL would later fine Richardson $2.75 million in connection with the Sports Illustrated report.
“This is a very special day for Rosalind and me, having the opportunity to support the IAAM’s educational mission,” Richardson said. “America will be a better place the moment the IAAM opens its doors on this historic ground.”
