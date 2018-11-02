Gamecocks to host Akron on Dec. 1st

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 2, 2018) -- The University of South Carolina and the University of Akron have agreed to play a football game on Dec. 1, 2018 at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium. The game replaces the Sept. 15 contest vs. Marshall University, which was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
“Akron is a quality opponent and someone that we have to be prepared to play,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. “They’ve been to a bowl game two of the last three years. I’ve known Coach Bowden for many years and know that he’ll have his team ready to play.”
Akron is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-American Conference. The Zips were scheduled to play at Nebraska on Sept. 1, however that game was canceled due to lightning.
The Zips are coached by Terry Bowden, who is in his seventh season as the head coach at Akron. Bowden is no stranger to the Southeastern Conference, having spent six seasons as the head coach at Auburn (1993-98).
The Gamecocks are 4-3 this season and play at Ole Miss on Saturday.
Season ticket holders will be given an opportunity to purchase their season ticket and parking locations until Nov. 19, 2018 at 5 p.m. There is no charge for parking for the December 1st game if you had previously purchased a season pass. All season ticket holders wishing to purchase should log into their account manager at www.gamecocksonline.com/tickets to pay the invoice associated with the Dec. 1 game.