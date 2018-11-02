Georgetown County authorities conduct manhunt after suspects flee from police

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a manhunt south of Georgetown Friday afternoon for suspects who fled from police earlier in the day.
According to a GCSO press release, SWAT team members and K-9 units are combing areas off of U.S. 17 near White Hall Hall Road.
Drivers in the area are advised to beware of law enforcement activity and keep moving. Others should stay out of the search area and residents should go inside and lock their doors, the release stated.
