(RNN) – There’s a new internship available and it’s a real tail-wagger.
How does $100 an hour sound? Now your tail’s wagging.
Mutts Canine Cantina, a hound-friendly restaurant and off-leash dog park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is taking applications for their first-ever “Puptern.”
“Get paid $100 per hour to pet puppies,” their Instagram video says.
“Show us your puppy petting skills!” the post says. “Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth?”
Applications are due by November 12.
Don’t paws, act now.
