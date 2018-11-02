Large booms, shaking reported in Summerville area Friday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Did you hear two large booms near the Nexton community in Summerville Friday morning? If so, you're not the only one.
Multiple viewers reported hearing the large booms as well as feeling shaking in Summerville.
The College of Charleston’s Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences confirmed there was no sign of an earthquake in the area.
The Summerville area has seen earthquakes before. One of the most recent quakes in Summerville happened on March 2 when a magnitude 2.3 quake was reported just off of O’Sulivan Lane near Highway 61.
A 2.6 magnitude quake shook the Summerville area on Aug. 25, 2017.
But CofC Associate Professor Dr. Steven Jaume says while there were no traces of an earthquake Friday, the noises people reported may not necessarily have been sonic booms, either. Most of the time, military operations that produce sonic booms take place off the coast to minimize the effects on land, he said.
“Our base operations are not aware of any military aircraft activity that may have caused sonic booms this morning near the Summerville area,” Joint Base Charleston spokesman Marvin Krause said.
Summerville Police Lt. Thomas Peterson says his agency has not been contacted about any booms.
