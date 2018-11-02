Miss Summerville & Miss North Charleston Scholarship Pageant seeking 2019 contestants

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston scholarship organization is looking for contestants to participate in their Jan. 12, 2019 pageant.
The titles up for grabs include Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen as well as Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston teen. The new titleholders will each receive a scholarship worth $1,000 and represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition.
The teen winners will receive paid entry into the Miss South Carolina Teen pageant, the winner of which will then go on to represent the state at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando.
Competitions include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. Participants must be between 18 and 25 years of age or a graduating high school senior. Teen contestants must be between 13 and 17 and a high school junior or below.
For more information or to request an application, email MissSummervillePageant@gmail.com or visit this website.
