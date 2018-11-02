Murder rate on track for sharp decline in North Charleston this year

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - With only two months left in 2018, people in North Charleston are on track to see significantly less homicides this year compared to 2017.
So far this year, there have been 17 homicides in North Charleston, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
In 2017, North Charleston residents saw more than twice that amount, with 36 total murders, according to NCPD.
Reggie Burgess became the chief of police for the NCPD back in January.
Since then, Burgess has participated in or organized at least eight “Stop the Violence” walks, which are designed to bring the community together and discourage violence in North Charleston.
In the past, Burgess has said the walks have made a difference by inspiring community members to work with police to help reduce violence.
“The community is fed up,” Burgess said during a walk in August. “And when the community is fed up, that’s when things really change.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.