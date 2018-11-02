Second fight video involving Georgetown students being investigated by Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A video showing multiple female students involved in a fight at a school was posted to social media and is now being investigated, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The video is said to show around six girls kicking, punching and stomping on another girl in the hallway at Carvers Bay High School in Hemingway, according to GCSO.
The time of this incident is not known.
The GCSO said they are in the early stages of the investigation, which is the second Georgetown student involved fight that was recorded and posted to social media.
Earlier Thursday, GCSO announced that a total of six teens have now been charged after a video began circulating on social media showing several young men assaulting one man in the Andrews area of Georgetown County.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 545-5102.
Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
