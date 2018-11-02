Showers Friday, much drier this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front moving through the Southeast will keep things a bit unsettled on our Friday. Scattered showers are possible through this evening when the cold front begins to push through the area. Once the front moves offshore, which will occur overnight, much drier weather will head our way. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll likely start out with sunshine Sunday but quickly give way to an increase in clouds. A few spotty showers are possible by Sunday evening. That increased chance of rain will continue into Monday.