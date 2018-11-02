Showers Friday, much drier this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front moving through the Southeast will keep things a bit unsettled on our Friday. Scattered showers are possible through this evening when the cold front begins to push through the area. Once the front moves offshore, which will occur overnight, much drier weather will head our way. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll likely start out with sunshine Sunday but quickly give way to an increase in clouds. A few spotty showers are possible by Sunday evening. That increased chance of rain will continue into Monday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 79.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.
SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Few Showers Late. High 74.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Possible. High 79.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.