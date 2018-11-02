Man claims he was victim of brutality by Berkeley County deputies

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man says he was a victim of brutality by Berkeley County deputies during an incident at his home on Oct. 14.
Rashad Smith says deputies broke his nose and hurt his leg during the encounter.
“They beat my leg so bad. I can’t even walk like I used to walk, don’t understand that,” Smith told reporters Friday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says someone who was at the home called them and said Smith was abusing his 19-month-old son.
The deputies who responded were told by dispatchers that Smith has a history of resisting arrest and that he also had an active warrant for unpaid child support.
“Before they even tell me what they had going on, they woke me, beating on me and handcuffing. That’s all I can really remember except for the tasing,” Smith said.
The sheriff’s office tells a different story, that Smith resisted arrest and fought the deputies, kicking one in the groin and biting two others before they got him in custody.
The National Action Network and Smith’s family members believe him.
“He has never ever hit our child. I’ve never seen anything like that. When they told me, I told them it was a straight out lie. I know better than that,” Jennifer Dangerfield said.
“We want these people taken off the force. Good people are on the force and there’s bad people. We want the bad people gone,” Smith’s mother, Doris Dinkins, said.
“No man should be beaten like he was beaten by four officers and tased five times, no way. They could have killed him,” Elder James Johnson of the National Action Network said.
Johnson says the videos from the deputies' body cameras show Smith being beaten with a blunt object. For now, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the video and says their professional standards unit is investigating.
Johnson wants the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate Smith’s allegations.
Smith is charged with three counts of assaulting police officers.
On Friday afternoon, the Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis released the following statement:
“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident involving Rashod Donte Smith and we are having the incident reviewed by the Professional Standards Unit. A preliminary use of force was done in this case and I can tell you that we had one deputy whose finger was bitten by Smith, bitten to the point that it broke the skin. Another deputy was bit on his arm while another depth was kicked in the groin - all while trying to take Smith into custody on the warrant that existed for his arrest at the time of the incident. It should be noted that the warrant had 5 caution indicators on it as Smith has interacted with law enforcement in the past and had resisted those efforts. Thankfully the injuries to the deputies were not serious although bite marks can be serious if not treated properly. Once the Professional Standards Unit is done its investigation, we will release that.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.