Man claims he was victim of brutality by Berkeley County deputies

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident involving Rashod Donte Smith and we are having the incident reviewed by the Professional Standards Unit. A preliminary use of force was done in this case and I can tell you that we had one deputy whose finger was bitten by Smith, bitten to the point that it broke the skin. Another deputy was bit on his arm while another depth was kicked in the groin - all while trying to take Smith into custody on the warrant that existed for his arrest at the time of the incident. It should be noted that the warrant had 5 caution indicators on it as Smith has interacted with law enforcement in the past and had resisted those efforts. Thankfully the injuries to the deputies were not serious although bite marks can be serious if not treated properly. Once the Professional Standards Unit is done its investigation, we will release that.”