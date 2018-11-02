Thai government, knocked by rappers, responds with own tune

The video provocatively references taboo subjects in Thai society. It replicates a gruesome historic scene where a corpse hanging from a tree is continuously beaten as a crowd cheers on, based on an iconic image from a 1976 massacre by police and soldiers of student pro-democracy demonstrators. A group of rappers takes turns delivering verses such as "The country that points a gun at your throat, claims to have freedom but has no right to choose," and "you must choose to either eat the truth, or bullets."