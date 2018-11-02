Timber land near Guerin Creek to be restored under Charleston Co. drainage improvement project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Spring/Fishburne Drainage project has been underway for years now. It’s meant to fix flooding issues in parts of downtown Charleston with a new pump station and tunnels to take the water away from critical roads.
But to build it, city officials have had to offset environmental impacts.
While the construction has permanently and temporarily affected tidal wetlands near the Ashley River, city officials must restore tidal wetlands near Guerin Creek.
In about a month, work will get underway to turn the land adjacent to Guerin Creek in Charleston County back to its natural state, a tidal salt marsh.
“We identified this particular site in conjunction with the Forest Service to come up with a plan to remove the pine trees, remove the beds the pine trees sit in, and allow salt water to re-inundate the area,” said environmental engineer Ross Nelson. “We anticipate being done by the spring and, at that point, we will start monitoring the area to make sure it responds the way we intend it to.”
A construction contract with Gibbs Construction Group, LLC, has been approved by city officials. The company will be paid $194,000 to harvest all industrially planted timber and remove the stumps. The money is just a small piece of the $49,000,000 overall project budget within the Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project.
“The city has really gone above and beyond the actual requirements for their mitigation plan to try and create pockets of ecological restoration in various parts of Charleston harbor,” Nelson said.
Another component of this restoration work is rebuilding an oyster bed along the Ashley River. Officials say they are currently collecting about 14,000 bushels of oyster shells to complete it, and they will be installed by next summer.
