Traffic alert: Spruill Ave. will be closed Monday and Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Monday, November 5th and Wednesday, November 7th, Spruill Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This closure is part of the Port Access Road Project in North Charleston. Next week crews will set precast concrete girders over the roadway at Spruill and Meeting Street.
Through traffic will be detoured onto Burton Lane between Carner Avenue/Meeting Street and Spruill. See below map for more information on the detour:
People who need to get to homes and businesses south of Burton to Little Street will be able to get through the area.
Drivers are discouraged from using local streets within the Union Heights neighborhood between Meeting and Spruill Avenue because of the changes.
Once complete, the Port Access Road project which will connect I-26 to the South Carolina Ports Authority’s new Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal in North Charleston. The first ten percent of girders have been put up in the area and bridge deck construction is about to start.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.