Bond set for man arrested for sexual assault in Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - A man arrested for sexual assault appeared in court Saturday morning.
Ethan Nathaniel Lewis was issued a bond of $75,000 after being charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, according to an affidavit.
The affidavit states, October 22, the female victim told Folly Beach DPS an unknown male forced forced her into a vehicle in the City of Folly Beach, then choked and sexually assaulted her.
On October 25, the victim told North Charleston Police that Lewis was the man who sexually assaulted her but withheld his name because she did not want him to get in trouble for having a platonic relationship, the affidavit said. The victim told police, it was when she tried to end the relationship, Lewis forced her to have sex.
On Thursday, the victim positively identified the Lewis in a line up as the man who sexually assaulted her.
