Charleston Co. teacher’s license suspended amid sex allegations from W. Va. student

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Board of Education suspended the license of a Charleston County teacher who was accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student in West Virginia.
A summary suspension order from the South Carolina Board of Education on Wednesday stated Jack Dailey, an employee of the Charleston County School District, did not appear at a hearing before West Virginia’s Board of Education to provide a defense to accusations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student in that state. He was also accused of providing inaccurate employment information on his application with the West Virginia Department of Education when he worked there, the document states.
The West Virginia Board of Education permanently revoked Dailey’s teaching license on Oct. 26.
“The South Carolina Department of Education has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Mr. Dailey may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under his instruction, and that emergency action is required,” the order states.
The board decided to summarily suspend Dailey’s South Carolina teaching license until a due process hearing is held or the matter is “otherwise resolved,” the order states.
Dailey, who has more than 19 years of teaching experience, was placed on administrative leave in Charleston County on Oct. 8, the order states.
