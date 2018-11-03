‘Clearly insensitive’: School apologizes after teachers dress up as Mexicans and border wall

(RNN) – A school district in Idaho has apologized after teachers dressed up for Halloween, in two separate groups, as Mexican stereotypes and a border wall with the words “Make America Great Again” on it.
Pictures featuring the costumes was posted to the Middleton School District Facebook page, before it was later taken down.
The district put up a new post on Friday with superintendent Josh Middleton apologizing for the “poor decisions that were made” and saying "we are better than this.”
“I was shown those photos, and (am) deeply troubled by the decisions by our staff members to wear those costumes that are clearly insensitive and inappropriate,” he said. “We are better than this, we embrace all students. We have a responsibility to teach and reach all students, period.”
Middleton added that while he did not think there was “malicious intent” on behalf of the teachers, he acknowledged there was “absolutely” poor judgment.
He said he wanted to “express my sincerest and deepest apologies to our families.”
“No our work begins in looking into this matter and learning from this and changing and, again, being the school we know we can be, the school district we know we can be, rather than what was displayed,” he said.
The pictures showed one group of teachers, who appear to be white, wearing ponchos, sombreros, and fake mustaches.
The other group of teachers, who also appear to be white, dressed up as pieces of wall with star-spangled attire, including one person also dressed as Lady Liberty and another as an eagle.
Middleton did not say if any of them would be disciplined.
