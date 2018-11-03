COOL & SUNNY SATURDAY; RAIN CHANCES ON THE RISE!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The sunshine is back along with cooler temperatures! A cold front dropped off afternoon highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. No need for the umbrella, but a light jacket may come in handy. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s, feeling chilly Sunday morning. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon and a spotty shower is possible in late in the day.
An area of low pressure will brush the southeast coast and increase moisture to start the work week. Scattered rain is possible Monday and into Tuesday. A weak front pushes through Tuesday night and slightly elevates rain chances Wednesday. Expect above normal highs to kick off the work week.
TODAY: Sunny and cool, LOW: 49, HIGH: 68.
TOMORROW: Increasing clouds, spotty shower, LOW: 47, HIGH: 75.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. LOW: 62, HIGH: 77.
TUESDAY: Warmer with chance for isolated shower, LOW:65, HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Warm with chance for rain, LOW: 62, HIGH: 78.
THURSDAY: Comfortable & mainly dry, LOW: 55, HIGH: 75.
FRIDAY: Scattered rain possible, LOW: 57, HIGH: 75.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
