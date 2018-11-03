Oral arguments begin in Michael Slager federal appeal case

RICHMOND, VA (WCSC) - The defense attorney for the former North Charleston cop convicted of killing an unarmed man says the court seemed "interested" in issues raised in oral arguments Thursday.
Elizabeth Franklin-Best said they are looking forward to getting a decision in the Michael Slager case.
Slager, who fatally shot Walter Scott on April 4, 2015, was sentenced to federal prison for 20 years after being convicted of violating Scott’s civil rights under the color of law.
Oral arguments in his appeal began with each side getting 15 minutes before a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge in Richmond.
During oral arguments, Franklin-Best disputed the judge's claim that the issue of the case was whether Slager was provoked.
“The key issue in this case is what was in the mind of officer Michael Slager the moment he pulled the trigger of his service weapon and shot Mr. Walter Scott," Franklin-Best said. "Respectfully, the overwhelming amount of evidence presented to the district court points to fear. Fear was in Michael Slager’s mind, and if that is true, then the proper cross reference should be voluntary manslaughter and not second degree murder.”
The judge responded that whether Slager was in fear was one thing, but that the issue was whether he was provoked.
“Well the fearfulness comes from the shots that were fired, 1.44 seconds before the shots were fired, they were on the ground," Franklin-Best said. "If you’re a police officer and you’re on the ground with a suspect, one thing is very very clear, you’ve lost control of the situation. He had a service weapon on him, he had a taser, he knew, because he watches the news like we all do, that those weapons could have been used against him and the moment after they separated, that is when the shots were fired.”
“Mr. Scott was shot in the back, if that was the case, it undermines any kind of fearfulness or provocation defense," the judge said. "It’s something that’s not in the heat of passion so it’s pretty straight forward isn’t it?”
“The government agrees your honor," prosecuting attorney Elizabeth Hecker said. "We know from Mr. Santana’s video that Mr. Slager killed Walter Scott by shooting him repeatedly at his back as he ran away. The district court found that during the ground altercation that immediately preceeded the shooting that Mr. Scott was never on top of Mr. Slager, never assaulted Mr. Slager and never tried to get Mr. Slager’s taser and these are facts that Mr. Slager believes leads to a heat of passion litigation.”
She said the district court “clearly did not commit an error” by believing Santana’s account of the incident.
Slager’s defense team filed their opening brief in May to detail the reasons they believe Slager should be resentenced for the killing of motorist Walter Scott.
The first point was that Feidan Santana, the passerby who recorded cell phone video of a portion of a scuffle between Slager and Scott and then the subsequent shooting, provided “speculative” testimony, which the brief states was considered more than the testimony of three experts who said a more violent encounter between Scott and Slager happened before the recording began.
Slager’s team also argued Judge David Norton improperly consulted the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Scott because the pathologist was Norton’s wife and that Norton didn’t notify Slager’s defense team before he did so.
The third argument claimed the court made a mistake in deciding Slager’s statements to SLED on April 7, 2015, three days after the killing, constituted obstruction of justice. The brief stated SLED already had the Sanatana video in their possession but did not tell Slager. He was arrested that same day.
A fourth point argued the testimony of a SLED agent who testified was unreliable because it pointed to Slager’s story “evolving” over time.
A fifth argument was Slager’s federal conviction was a violation of double jeopardy. A mistrial was declared in Slager’s murder trial on the state level.
In its July brief, the government stood by the sentencing guidelines of second-degree murder which was handed down and put Slager in federal prison for 20 years last December.
Prosecutors sought life in prison for second-degree murder while the defense hoped for anywhere from 10 to 12 years for manslaughter.
Slager is currently in Colorado serving time at Englewood Federal Correctional Institution.
