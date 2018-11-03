Rays Erase 3-Goal Deficit To Stun Americans, 5-4

The Stingrays continued their new-found momentum into the third period and took the lead for good when Cherniwchan lofted the puck up in the air and set Besse free on a breakaway. Although Besse did not score on his chance, he found the rebound after a save by goaltender C.J. Motte and quickly fed it back in front to Jonathan Charbonneau for a strike to put SC in front, 4-3 at 2:46 of the final frame.