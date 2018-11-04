Carolina Coastal Fair officials work on solutions for heavy traffic

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Carolina Coastal Fair officials have plans to alleviate traffic issues near the Ladson fairgrounds after hearing complaints of congestion in the area due to their festivities.
While Sunday is the last day of the fair’s 11-day stay in Ladson, officials said they are working on improving next year.
On Saturday evening, some drivers reported being stuck in fair traffic on Highway 78 for up to two hours.
One grandfather said, although he already bought “unlimited ride bracelets” for his grandchildren, they couldn’t even get into the fair due to traffic.
“We got hung up in traffic, waited until 8:30, turned around and said we would come back in the morning and hope for the best,” Bobby Revell said.
Over 52,000 people attended the Coastal Carolina Fair Saturday. Officials said that is the second-highest turnout day they have ever had with just one day several years ago that had close to 58,000 visitors. They said they hope that people try not to let the traffic get to them.
“That’s a big issue, we want to make this a happy place for everyone,” Coastal Carolina Fair spokesperson Gary Leonard.
Leonard said new plans are being talked about to prevent traffic buildup on high attendance days next year.
“We also try to work with the Highway Department to look at that and vigorously to improve in and out traffic,” Leonard said. “So, we look at ways we can do it, improve entrance and exits, hire additional staff, employing people to look at our routes.”
Officials said they know the faster they get people parked, the faster they are off the road and out of the way of other drivers.
“We’ve bought a piece of property to open it up to allow more traffic to come in and people might have to walk but we may look at transportation to move them in and out,” Leonard says.
Officials said 235,000 people in total came to enjoy the festivities this year and hope that the traffic doesn’t make people shy away next year.
Leonard said they already have 10,000 parking spaces, but with the idea of their new lot in place they hope to have many more spots available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.